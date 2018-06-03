1h ago
Djokovic advances at French Open
The Canadian Press
Djokovic beats Verdasco to reach quarters
Novak Djokovic equaled Roger Federer's mark of reaching nine consecutive quarterfinals at Roland Garros by beating No. 30 seed Fernando Verdasco 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
It's also Djokovic's 12th career trip to the round of eight in Paris, a record for the 50-year professional era. Djokovic advanced to his 40th Grand Slam quarterfinal.
Rafael Nadal can pull even with a 12th French Open quarterfinal, too, by winning on Monday.
The straightforward victory for 2016 French Open champion Djokovic was his 200th career tour-level win on clay.