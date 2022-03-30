FLINT, Mich. — Dmitry Kuzmin scored at 4:21 of overtime to earn the Flint Firebirds a 5-4 win over the London Knights in the lone game in the OHL on Wednesday night.

Sahil Panwar scored twice for Flint (37-19-1-4). Ethan Hay and Coulson Pitre had the others.

Antonio Stranges and Camaryn Baber both had a goal and an assist for London (37-18-4-1). Max McCue and Luke Evangelista also scored.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2022.