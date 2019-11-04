SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Dmitry Zavgorodniy's second goal of the night lifted Russia over Team QMJHL 4-3 on Monday night in the first game of the annual Canada-Russia Series.

Zavgorodniy scored with 3:16 left to play as Russia rallied past a collection of players from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Alexander Khovanov also scored twice for Russia, while Daniil Isayev made 20 saves for the win.

Gabriel Fortier, Dawson Mercer and Raphael Lavoie scored in the second as Team QMJHL built a 3-1 lead by the 17:10 mark of the period.

Alexis Gravel stopped 24-of-28 shots in net for the QMJHL.

Neither team scored on the power play. The Russians were 0 for 2 and the QMJHL was 0 for 1.