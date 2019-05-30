Victoria, British Columbia— It doesn’t matter the stage, it seems that Clemson University alumni Doc Redman is prepared to contend at every level.

The 2017 U.S. Amateur Champion opened the Bayview Place DCBank Open presented by Times Colonist with eight birdies to sign for an opening 64 at Uplands Golf Club, his lowest-career round in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event.

Last month, Redman showed his professional prowess at the Wells Fargo Championship, playing his first three rounds under par, closing with a 72 to claim his first PGA TOUR top-20 finish, placing T18.

Bringing that game to Canada with him, Redman made his Mackenzie Tour debut last week, breaking 70 in three of four rounds at the Canada Life Open to place T19. It looks like that was just an appetizer for what we should come to expect from the 21-year old.

“This is a great opportunity to get status on the Web.com Tour and, worst case, go through first and second and get to final stage,” said Redman following his round. “It’s great to have 12 events to showcase how good you are, and I think the best guys are going to rise to the top after 12 events.”

Starting his round even par through six holes after beginning on the back side, Redman heated up late in his opening nine, making birdie on hole Nos. 16 and 17 and made two more shortly after making the turn.

“I wasn’t hitting fairways or greens, but the course is out there to get, so I hung in there and found a way to make some birdies and made some putts, which was good,” said the Raleigh, North Carolina native. “It’s very similar to Point Grey, the greens are great.”

After a bogey on hole No. 4, Redman made birdie on three of his final four holes to sign for the low score of the day.

“The biggest difference has been the temperature and trying to make sure I know how far the ball goes,” said Redman. “The week before last I played in 90-degree heat in Tennessee and then you come here and the ball isn’t going to fly the same, so that’s been the biggest adjustment for me, and I think I’ve done a good job.”

Staying in an AirBNB this week with fellow players Cole Miller and Ian Holt, who are 5-under and 3-under respectively, Redman stressed the importance of having comradery in unfamiliar territory.

“It’s made it a blast so far,” said Redman. “That’s what I had heard about coming up here, knowing eight-to-10 guys really well, it makes it a lot of fun and easy to come up here and it takes a lot of pressure off.”

Vying for the second Canada Life Canadian Player of the Week award of the season, Victoria, British Columbia native Jimmy Jones fired an opening-round 66 and is the low Canadian heading into the second round.