After failing to advance to a conference final for a 21st consecutive season, the Philadelphia 76ers won't be looking to a new voice on the bench.

General manager Daryl Morey confirmed on Friday that Doc Rivers will return for a third season as head coach.

Daryl Morey was asked whether he can guarantee that Doc Rivers will be back next season: "Yes." — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) May 13, 2022

The Sixers fell 99-90 to the Miami Heat on Thursday night in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference semi-final and were eliminated from the playoffs.

After the game, the 60-year-old Rivers defended his work as coach, calling it "terrific."

“I don’t worry about my job," Rivers said. "I think I do a terrific job. If you don’t, then you should write it. Because I worked my butt off to get this team here. When I first got here, no one picked us to be anywhere. Again this year, the same thing. If that's how anyone feels, write it. I'm going to feel secure about it.”

An NBA champion in 2008 with the Boston Celtics, Rivers heads into his 24th season as head coach, having also spent time with the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers.

As a player, the Chicago-born Rivers spent 13 seasons in the league from 1983 to 1995 with the Atlanta Hawks, Clippers, New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs and was named an All-Star in 1988.