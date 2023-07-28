The NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly acquiring veteran pitchers Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly from the Chicago White Sox, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Source confirms: Dodgers acquire Lynn, Kelly.

ESPN's Jeff Passan notes that the White Sox will receive right-handed starter Nick Nastrini (Double-A), right-handed reliever Jordan Leasure (Double-A) and outfielder Trayce Thompson in the deal.

Nick Nastrini is the big prize here. Strapping righty with four good pitches and has thrived in the Dodgers' player-development machine. Leasure has monster strikeout numbers at AA this year and could move fast.



Others on this deal: @Ken_Rosenthal, @BNightengale, @Joelsherman1. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 28, 2023

A two-time All-Star, Lynn has struggled with the White Sox in 2023, recording a 6-9 record with a 6.47 ERA and a 1.462 WHIP over 21 starts and 119.2 innings pitched. He also has 144 strikeouts with 45 walks and has allowed a career-high 28 home runs.

The 36-year-old right-handed was named an All-Star in 2012 during his second year in the Majors with the St. Louis Cardinals and earned the honours again as a member of the White Sox in 2021.

Kelly, a 35-year-old right-handed reliever, has a 4.97 ERA and 1.310 WHIP over 31 appearances and 29 innings pitched in 2023, his second season with the White Sox.

The 12-year veteran was a member of the Dodgers from 2019-2021, helping the franchise win its seventh World Series title in 2020. Kelly also won a World Series with the Red Sox in 2018.

Over 439 career games with the Cardinals, Red Sox, Dodgers and White Sox, Kelly has a 52-37 record with a 3.98 ERA.

Entering play on Friday, the Dodgers are 58-43 on the season and hold a three and four-game advantage over the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks, respectively, for the divisional lead in the NL West.