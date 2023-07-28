Report: Dodgers acquire veteran pitchers Lynn, Kelly from White Sox
The NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly acquiring veteran pitchers Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly from the Chicago White Sox, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
ESPN's Jeff Passan notes that the White Sox will receive right-handed starter Nick Nastrini (Double-A), right-handed reliever Jordan Leasure (Double-A) and outfielder Trayce Thompson in the deal.
A two-time All-Star, Lynn has struggled with the White Sox in 2023, recording a 6-9 record with a 6.47 ERA and a 1.462 WHIP over 21 starts and 119.2 innings pitched. He also has 144 strikeouts with 45 walks and has allowed a career-high 28 home runs.
The 36-year-old right-handed was named an All-Star in 2012 during his second year in the Majors with the St. Louis Cardinals and earned the honours again as a member of the White Sox in 2021.
Kelly, a 35-year-old right-handed reliever, has a 4.97 ERA and 1.310 WHIP over 31 appearances and 29 innings pitched in 2023, his second season with the White Sox.
The 12-year veteran was a member of the Dodgers from 2019-2021, helping the franchise win its seventh World Series title in 2020. Kelly also won a World Series with the Red Sox in 2018.
Over 439 career games with the Cardinals, Red Sox, Dodgers and White Sox, Kelly has a 52-37 record with a 3.98 ERA.
Entering play on Friday, the Dodgers are 58-43 on the season and hold a three and four-game advantage over the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks, respectively, for the divisional lead in the NL West.