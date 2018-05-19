WASHINGTON — Rich Hill lasted just two pitches against the Washington Nationals.

The veteran Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander was pulled with an 0-2 count to leadoff hitter Trea Turner on Saturday night with a recurrence of the blister problem that has already put him on the disabled list twice this season.

Television close-ups showed a broken and bloody fingernail on Hill's left middle finger.

Blisters have plagued the 38-year-old Hill for the past several seasons.

Left-hander Scott Alexander replaced Hill in the second game of a day-night doubleheader.