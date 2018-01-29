Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen pulled no punches when it came to the slow free-agent market this offseason and teams' apparent reluctance to compete this season.

"Maybe we have to go on strike, to be honest with you," Jansen told Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times this weekend.

Spring training is fast approaching with All-Star talent like Yu Darvish, Jake Arrieta and Eric Hosmer still unsigned, while the Miami Marlins have divested themselves of stars Giancarlo Stanton, Dee Gordon, Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna with seemingly modest returns.

"That is something we might have to address, so you don't have a lot of Miami Marlins doing this," Jansen said. "Maybe it's an adjustment for us, as the players' union. Maybe we have to go on strike, to be honest with you. That's how I feel about it."

The Miami Herald reported on Friday that the MLBPA had filed a grievance over whether or not the Marlins have invested their revenue-sharing income back into the club as is mandated.

The current collective bargaining agreement between the league and its players expires after the 2021 season. Major League Baseball has enjoyed labour peace since a players' strike over a proposed salary cap in 1994 wiped out the World Series.