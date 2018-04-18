SAN DIEGO — The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed left-hander Rich Hill on the 10-day disabled list with an inflamed middle finger.

The DL move is retroactive to Sunday. Los Angeles also recalled left-handed reliever Adam Liberatore from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old Hill last pitched on Saturday night against Arizona, allowing seven runs and seven hits in five innings. The Dodgers say Hill's injury is not related to the blisters he has dealt with in the past.

Manager Dave Roberts said the team is considering its options for the opener of a home series against Washington on Friday night, when Hill had been scheduled to start. Roberts said the Dodgers could move Clayton Kershaw up a day or bring someone up from the minors.