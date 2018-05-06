Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with bicep tendonitis, the club announced on Sunday.

Today, the Dodgers placed Clayton Kershaw on the 10-day DL with left bicep tendonitis and recalled Brock Stewart from Triple-A Oklahoma City. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 6, 2018

Kershaw, 30, joins fellow starter Hyun-jin Ryu (groin, out until after the All-Star break) and shortstop Corey Seager (Tommy John, out for the season) on the sidelines.

In his place, the team recalled righty Brock Nelson from their Triple-A affiliate Oklahoma City Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Times' Andy McCullough notes that Kershaw has traveled back to Los Angeles to meet with Dr. Neil ElAttrache, who has performed surgery on former Dodgers star Zack Greinke and Kobe Bryant in the past.

Clayton Kershaw went back to Los Angeles to be examined by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) May 6, 2018

A native of Dallas, Kershaw is 1-4 this season in seven starters with an earned run average of 2.86 and a 1.136 WHIP over 44.0 innings pitched. He's struck out 48 batters and walked 10.

A seven-time All-Star, three-time Cy Young Award winner and the 2014 National League Most Valuable Player, Kershaw has never started fewer than 21 games as a big leaguer. He led the NL in ERA (2.31) for the fourth time in his career last season.

The Dodgers (15-18) sit fourth in the NL West, four games back of the division-leading Arizona Diamondbacks. They finish up a three-game set with the San Diego Padres in Monterrey, Mexico on Sunday after.