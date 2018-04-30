Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager will undergo Tommy John surgery to repair a right UCL sprain and will miss the remainder of the season, the team announced on Monday.

The 2016 National League Rookie of the year appeared in 26 games this season for the Dodgers and posted a .267 average with two homers and 13 RBIs.

The two-time All-Star helped lead the Dodgers within a game of the World Series as they were beaten in Game 7 by the Houston Astros.

The 24-year-old posted 26 homers and hit .308 on this way to being named best rookie in 2016.

