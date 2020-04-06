1h ago
Mother of Guardiola dies of coronavirus
TSN.ca Staff
Manchester City announced on Monday that the mother of manager Pep Guardiola - Dolors Sala Carrio - has died after contracting the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Barcelona.
She was 82.
"Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends," the club said in a statement.
Guardiola is one of four children.