45m ago
Dolphins DE Wake doubtful against Bengals with knee injury
The Canadian Press
NFL: Bengals 37, Falcons 36
VIDEO SIGN OUT
DAVIE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake is doubtful for Sunday's game at Cincinnati with a knee injury.
Wake sat out practice for the third day in a row Friday. He has been nursing the injury for a couple of weeks but hasn't missed a game since 2016.
Cornerback Bobby McCain (knee) and tight end A.J. Derby (foot) were ruled out. Seven players were listed as questionable, including safeties Reshad Jones (shoulder) and T.J. McDonald (foot) and receiver DeVante Parker (quad).
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL