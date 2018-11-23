DAVIE, Fla. — Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is poised to rejoin the lineup Sunday at Indianapolis, and four other former first-round picks might also return for the Miami Dolphins.

Tannehill, who has missed the past five games because of a throwing shoulder injury, will play without limitations, coach Adam Gase said following Friday's practice.

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil will return from a knee injury that forced him to miss the last game. Defensive end Charles Harris will return from a calf injury that sidelined him for five games.

Right tackle Ja'Wuan James (knee), receiver DeVante Parker (shoulder) are listed as questionable. Both have missed playing time because of their injuries.

