Do the Bills have things to clean up ahead of playoff matchup against the Dolphins?

It is win or go home time in the National Football League.

That means there is no room for error when AFC East rivals Miami Dolphins (9-8) and Buffalo Bills (13-3) meet on Sunday in the NFL playoffs.

The Bills are familiar with this situation at this point, having made the playoffs in four of the last five seasons under head coach Sean McDermott. The Dolphins on the other hand return to the postseason for the first team since 2016.

While Buffalo was a heavy favourite entering the season after losing the now infamous coin-flip game to the Kansas City Chiefs a year ago, Miami was a huge unknown with rookie head coach Mike McDaniel taking the reins.

The former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator was able to unlock the Dolphins' offence, aided tremendously by the trade for former Chiefs star wideout Tyreek Hill.

Despite a high-flying offensive unit though, Miami struggled at the tail-end of the season, losing five straight games after starting 8-3 and narrowly made the playoffs by winning their Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets.

The Bills also had a lot of turbulence in their season – none bigger than Damar Hamlin’s scary injury on Monday Night Football a few weeks ago – but ultimately confirmed their favourite status by winning the AFC East by a large margin and securing the second seed in the AFC.

Touted as one of the most complete teams in the NFL, the Bills finished with the second-best offence and the sixth-best defence in yards per game. Quarterback Josh Allen was again a driving force for Buffalo with 42 total touchdowns and over 4,600 total yards.

Tua Tagovailoa had the best statistical season of his professional career under coach McDaniel, leading the league in touchdown percentage, yards per attempt and quarterback rating. Despite the on-field success, the third-year quarterback struggled with concussions throughout the season, missing five total games – including the season finale against the Jets – and was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Bills.

With Tagovailoa out, the Dolphins might be forced to start seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson, as regular backup Teddy Bridgewater dislocated his pinkie against the New England Patriots in Week 17 and is in doubt for Sunday’s game.

