Sabonis nearly has triple-double as Kings top skidding Rockets

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 25 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists as the Sacramento Kings beat the skidding Houston Rockets 135-115 on Wednesday night.

De’Aaron Fox added 24 points and nine assists for Sacramento (22-18). Trey Lyles scored 15 of his 20 points off the bench in the fourth quarter. Keegan Murray and Harrison Barnes each finished with 16.

Alperen Sengün became the youngest center in NBA history with a triple-double. The 20-year-old finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for Houston (10-31).

Jalen Green had 26 points for the Rockets, who have lost eight consecutive games and 13 of their last 14. Kenyon Martin Jr. scored 21 off the bench.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Garrison Matthews received a flagrant foul with 2:09 remaining in the third quarter. … G Kevin Porter Jr. exited after 10 minutes with a bruised left foot. ... Houston is 4-17 on the road.

Kings: G Kevin Huerter was ruled out before the game with a non-COVID-19 illness. Terence Davis started in his place.

UP NEXT

The teams finish a two-game series Friday night with another game in Sacramento.

