Dominant Avs continue run atop TSN Power Rankings

By Sportlogiq Staff (@Sportlogiq)

It’s a three-peat for the Colorado Avalanche who sit atop our Power Rankings for a third straight week.

We’ve been high on the Avs for a while now, consistently ranking them ahead of where they sit in points percentage, and now Colorado ranks first in both.

The Avalanche were a perfect 4-0-0 last week, outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 19-8. Colorado has three of the top six scorers in the league during the last month, with Gabriel Landeskog ranking third, Mikko Rantanen fourth, and Nathan MacKinnon sixth.

The Avs also rank first in goal differential and expected goal differential. It’s an airtight case for first in our Power Rankings.

For a second straight week, the Toronto Maple Leafs come in second.

The Leafs went 3-0-1 last week and rank fourth in goal differential and second in expected goal differential.

Toronto hasn’t scored a power-play goal in 11 games, but thanks to their penalty kill, strong play at five-on-five and goaltending from Jack Campbell and Michael Hutchinson, the Leafs are still one of the top teams in the NHL.

The Florida Panthers make a big jump from 10th to third in our rankings on the strength of a perfect 4-0-0 week.

Alex Barkov is having an MVP-calibre season with 40 points in 33 games and Carter Verhaeghe has arguably been the breakout star of the season. Signed to a two-year, $2 million contract in the off-season, Verhaeghe is second to Auston Matthews in even-strength goals with 15 while his 30 points at even strength rank seventh overall.

The Montreal Canadiens are back in the top-10 thanks to a 2-1-0 week.

We have the Canadiens ranked seventh overall despite them sitting 14th in overall points percentage. This is largely due to Montreal ranking top 10 in both goal differential and expected goal differential. We’ll find out if our faith in the Canadiens is justified in next week's rankings as Montreal has a tough seven days ahead with games against Edmonton, Toronto, and Winnipeg.

Speaking of Edmonton, the Oilers come in 14th in our rankings, two spots below where they sit in points percentage.

The Oilers finished last week 2-1-0 with wins over Toronto and Calgary. Edmonton sits second in the North Division and has a chance to close the gap on the division-leading Leafs as they play the Canadiens Monday night followed by the Senators twice to close out the week. A solid week should vault the Oilers back into our top 10.

One spot behind the Oilers in our Power Rankings are the Winnipeg Jets who are also tied with the Oilers in points and points percentage. The Jets finished last week 1-1-1 and only play three times this week thanks to a pair of postponed games against the Vancouver Canucks.

Winnipeg has the biggest differential of any team in the NHL between goals and expected goals. The Jets rank 11th in goal differential but 22nd in expected goal differential. This is mainly due to goalie Connor Hellebuyck covering up some defensive warts that exist with the Jets. While a glaring disparity in these two metrics would normally be cause for concern, Hellebuyck has enough of a track record as a top goalie to believe he can continue to play at an elite level.

The Calgary Flames drop from 19th to 23rd in our rankings after an 0-3-0 week. Opposite from the Jets, the Flames rank 22nd in goal differential while ranking 14th in expected goal differential.

Goaltending has not been a saviour in Calgary lately. In the last month, the Flames goaltending has allowed 11.5 more goals than expected, which ranks 29th. Only Anaheim and Philadelphia have had worse goaltending. Calgary is six points back of Montreal for fourth in the division and the Canadiens have five games in hand. The Flames’ playoff hopes are flickering out.

The Ottawa Senators drop one spot to 26th in our rankings. The Sens split a two-game set against the Canadiens last week. The Senators suddenly are just five points back of Calgary for sixth place in the division, but a tough week lies ahead with games against the Jets, Oilers, and Maple Leafs.

The Vancouver Canucks did not play last week as the organization continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. We send well wishes to all members of the Canucks and their families.

