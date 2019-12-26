LIVERPOOL, England — Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave Carlo Ancelotti's managerial reign at Everton a winning start as his diving header secured a 1-0 victory over Burnley in the English Premier League on Thursday.

The Toffees striker stretched Everton's unbeaten run to four league games but Ancelotti will be aware that this was not a vintage performance from his new side at Goodison Park.

Everton once again struggled to make the most of dominant possession - highlighting the need for Ancelotti to bring in reinforcements up front - but prevailed from one predatory piece of finishing from Calvert-Lewin in the 80th minute.

Caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson claimed five points from his three league matches against Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal to lift Everton into midtable.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports