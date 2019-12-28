OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Dominik Bokk scored twice, including the winner on the power play at 7:33 of the third period, to help Germany upset host Czech Republic 4-3 at the world junior hockey championship on Saturday.

Playing in this event for the first time since 2015, Germany's victory was their first at the world juniors in six years. Their last win was a 3-0 victory over the Czech Republic on Dec. 29, 2013 in Malmo, Sweden.

Lukas Reichel and John Peterka were the other goal scorers for Germany (1-0-0-1).

Libor Zabranksy, Jan Jenik and Martin Has replied for Czech Republic (1-0-0-1).

Hane Hendrick made 27 saves in victory.

Lukas Dostal turned aside 21-of-25 shots in defeat.

The Czech converted just two of 10 power-play opportunities, while the Germans went 3 for 7 with the man advantage.

Germany will next face Canada in round-robin action on Monday, while the Czech Republic will face team USA later that day.

---

FINLAND 8 CZECH REPUBLIC 1

TRINEC, Czech Republic — Forward Aku Raty recorded a couple goals, while his brother Aatu Raty, Joonas Oden, and Patrik Puistola each added a goal and an assist as Finland (1-0-1-0) completed an 8-1 rout of Slovakia (1-0-0-1). Justus Annunen made 25 in what was Finland's first win of the tournament. The defending champions dropped their opener to Sweden 3-2 in overtime.

Next: Finland vs. Kazakhstan on Sunday, Czech Republic vs. United States on Monday

---

SWEDEN 5 SWITZERLAND 2

TRINEC, Czech Republic — Samuel Fagemo had a pair of goals as Sweden (1-1-0-0) stayed unbeaten with a 5-2 victory over Switzerland (1-0-0-1), winning its 50th consecutive group stage game at the world juniors. Nils Hoglander and Lucas Raymond each contributed a goal and an assist. The victory helps avenge Switzerland's 2-0 quarter-final upset over Sweden at last year's event in Victoria.

Next: Sweden vs. Kazakhstan on Monday, Switzerland vs. Slovakia on Monday

---

RUSSIA 6 CANADA 0

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Canada lost star winger Alexis Lafreniere to an apparent knee injury, before being shutout 6-0 by the Russians on a disastrous night for one of the tournament favourites. Lafreniere's left knee twisted awkwardly underneath him as he fell to the ice after a collision with Russia goalie Amir Miftakhov. The 18 year old went straight to the locker room and did not return. The shutout was also the first time since Dec. 27, 1998 that Canada was held scoreless at the world juniors — snapping a streak of 134 straight games.

Next: Russia vs. United States on Sunday, Canada vs. Germany on Monday

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2019.