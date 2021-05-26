The Montreal Canadiens have been held to just four goals in four games against the Toronto Maple Leafs and now find themselves in a 3-1 hole entering Game 5 on Thursday.

The Canadiens, who scored a shorthanded game-winning goal in Game 1, have yet to find the back of the net in 13 power-play opportunities against the Leafs.

"I thought we had good chances to score tonight," Montreal head coach Dominique Ducharme said post-game on Tuesday. "We had some good looks. But sometimes guys think about it and squeeze the stick.

"Confidence is a big thing when you're talking about scoring goals."

Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell turned aside all 32 shots he face in Tuesday's 4-0 Game 4 win, picking up his first career playoff shutout. At the opposite end, Carey Price allowed three goals on 27 shots, seeing his save percentage drop .920 in the series.

The Canadiens will need to win Game 5 in Toronto in order to have an opportunity to host fans at the Bell Centre for the first time in more than a year in Game 6.

"I think we just need to forget about this one quick," Canadiens forward Joel Armia said. "It's not over yet. I feel like we have a good atmosphere in the locker room. Everybody knows that it's not over and we're going to work hard for the next game."

"We should be hungry next game to come back for our fans," centre Phillip Danault added.

The winner of the series will advance to face the Winnipeg Jets in the second round.