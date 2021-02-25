Ducharme juggles lines ahead of matchup with Jets on TSN

You Gotta Fix It!: Ducharme has his work cut out for him

Dominique Ducharme makes his NHL head coaching debut Thursday night as the Montreal Canadiens take on the Winnipeg Jets.

Habs Projected Lines vs. Jets

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson

Toffoli - Kotkaniemi - Perry

Lehkonen - Byron - Armia



Chiarot - Weber

Edmundson - Petry

Kulak - Romanov



Price

Allen

Scratches: Evans, Mete

The new bench boss is wasting no time making his mark on the lineup with several lineup changes at the team's morning skate.

Ducharme has reunited the top line of Tomas Tatar, Phillip Danault and Brandon Gallagher.

Sliding down to the third line is Tyler Toffoli, alongside Jesperi Kotkaniemi at centre and Corey Perry at right wing.

Artturi Lehkonen draws back into the lineup, joining Paul Byron and Joel Armia on the fourth line.

The coach confirmed following the skate that goalie Carey Price will get the start for Montreal.

Dominique Ducharme confirms that Carey Price will get the start in goal tonight.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 25, 2021

The Jets are 11-6-1 against the rest of their division. Winnipeg is the top team in the NHL with 6.1 assists per game, led by Mark Scheifele averaging 0.9.

The Canadiens are 9-5-4 against opponents in the North Division. Montreal is 15th in the NHL with 34.1 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scheifele leads the Jets with 10 goals, adding 16 assists and collecting 26 points. Neal Pionk has 10 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Jeff Petry leads the Canadiens with 10 total assists and has 16 points. Phillip Danault has five assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Canadiens: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.2 assists, four penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.