Tiger-Cats' Jackson: 'It's time to move on to my next chapter'

"It's time to move on to my next chapter," started Hamilton Tiger-Cats running back Don Jackson in an announcement on Twitter proclaiming he will not be returning for a fifth season in the Canadian Football League.

It's time to move on to my next chapter. Thank you Hamilton! Thank you Calgary! Thank you Canada! I appreciate the love and support over the years and I am grateful for every single person I connected with.

Peace and love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a3KumwWTzi — Don Jackson (@DonnyjGLA6) February 2, 2023

"Thank you Hamilton! Thank you Calgary! Thank you Canada! I appreciate the love and support over the years and I am grateful for every single person I connected with. Peace and love," he concluded,

The 29-year-old from Sacramento, Calif., recently completed his second season with the Tiger-Cats and his fourth season in the CFL.

The University of Nevada product spent his first two CFL seasons with the Calgary Stampeders (2018-19), where in his rookie season he amassed 924 yards -good for fourth in the league behind rushing champion Andrew Harris (1,390).

Jackson joined the Tiger-Cats following the 2020 pandemic-called season and rushed for 245 yards and a touchdown as the Tiger-Cats met the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 108th Grey Cup. Jackson racked up 59 yards on 11 carries in the loss.

Jackson played 10 games for Hamilton in 2022, rushing for 199 yards on 78 carries.

In 34 career CFL games, Jackson rushed for 1,714 yards and seven touchdowns. He added another 621 yards and two touchdowns on 34 receptions.