The UFC returns to live action on Saturday with a fight between the promotion’s winningest fighter and the man they call Showtime headlining the prelim card on TSN.



In a rematch of their January, 2013 contest, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone faces Anthony “Showtime” Pettis in the welterweight division, the featured bout of the UFC 249 prelims.



Cerrone holds the record for most UFC victories with 23, but has lost three in a row to elite competition. Since defeating Al Iaquinta on May 4, 2019 in Ottawa, Cowboy has been stopped by Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor.



On top of holding the most wins, Cerrone is also the most prolific fighter in the UFC and will be making his 35th appearance for the promotion on Saturday. This is his sixth fight since January of 2019.



No stranger to quick returns, Cowboy told TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter that taking this or any fight on short notice is right up his alley.



“No time to think about it, nothing to dwell on, you just go in there and fight,” Cerrone told TSN. “This has got Cowboy’s name all over it.”



Pettis won their previous meeting via first-round KO, but is now also looking to get back on the winning track, having lost two fights in a row and three of his last four.



The 33-year-old lost to Nate Diaz at UFC 241 and Carlos Diego Ferreira at UFC 246 in his last two trips inside the octagon. His last win was a KO of Stephen Thompson in March of 2019.



“I think I need to get my confidence back. That’s what I’m focusing on now,” Pettis told reporters prior to UFC 249. “This quarantine made me readjust and rethink.”

The UFC 249 prelim card will proceed one fight short as Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result his bout against Uriah Hall has been pulled from the event.

Former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum returns to the octagon after serving a suspension for a doping violation to face Aleksei Oleinik.



The 42-year-old last fought in March of 2018 when he was defeated by Alexander Volkov via fourth-round KO.



Werdum defeated Mark Hunt at UFC 180 to earn the interim heavyweight title and unified the belts with a victory over Cain Velasquez at UFC 188 to become the undisputed champion.



He lost the championship in his first title defence to Stipe Miocic at UFC 198.



Oleinik defeated Maurice Greene in his last outing at UFC 246 for his 58th career professional MMA victory.



The 42-year-old veteran holds a 7-4 record in the UFC, though prior to his victory over Greene he had lost twice in a row.



Werdum and Oleinik were scheduled to fight before the former champion failed his drug test.



Another former champion that will see action on the UFC 249 prelims is Carla Esparza, as the former strawweight title holder will face Michelle Waterson.



Esparza is riding a two-fight winning streak with victories over Virna Jandiroba and Alexa Grasso.



The 32-year-old was the inaugural strawweight champion, but lost the belt to Joanna Jedrzejczyk in her first defence.



Waterson suffered a defeat to Jedrzejczyk in her last outing, but prior to that setback she was on a three-fight win streak with victories over Cortney Casey, Felice Herrig and Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

On the early prelim fights, which will also be available on TSN, Vicente Luque will face Niko Price, Bryce Mitchell will battle Charles Rosa and the UFC will welcome LIVE fights back with Ryan Spann kicking off the show against Sam Alvey.



The event will take place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, but will not be open to any fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.