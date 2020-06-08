United States president Donald Trump posted a late night tweet Sunday questioning whether NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is now OK with players kneeling during the national anthem as a protest against police brutality and racial injustice.

"Could it be even remotely possible that in Roger Goodell’s rather interesting statement of peace and reconciliation, he was intimating that it would now be O.K. for the players to KNEEL, or not to stand, for the National Anthem, thereby disrespecting our Country & our Flag?" said Trump in the tweet.

The tweet comes just days after Goodell delivered a message of support for the nation-wide protests across the United States following the death of George Floyd by the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis last month.

Goodell admitted the league was wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encouraged players to "peacefully protest" in the future, but did not mention kneeling during the anthem specifically.

“It has been a difficult time for our country. In particular, Black people in our country,” Goodell said in a video released Friday. “First, my condolences to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and all the families who have endured police brutality. We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black people. We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter. I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much needed change in this country.

“Without Black players, there would be no National Football League. And the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality and oppression of black players, coaches, fans and staff. We are listening. I am listening, and I will be reaching out to players who have raised their voices and others on how we can improve and go forward for a better and more united NFL family.”

Trump has been clashing with former NFLer Colin Kaepernick and others who have knelt during the anthem since 2016, once saying "wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a b---- off the field right now. Out! He's fired. He's fired.'"

In May of 2018, the NFL approved a rule banning kneeling during the national anthem.