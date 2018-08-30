Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson spoke to the Toronto Sun’s Rob Longley Thursday, addressing his situation with the team’s front office but now is not the time.

“There’s a lot I can say about that but I choose not to say anything about it right now. There will be a time,” Donaldson said, per Longley.

The 32-year-old is currently in High-A Dunedin on a rehab assignment as he recovers from a calf issue that has sidelined him since May 29. In the first game of a doubleheader Thursday, Donaldson homered.

This comes a day after Donaldson was set to sit out a game due to calf soreness before it was rained out on Wednesday. Donaldson went 1-2 in five innings in his first rehab start Tuesday.

Donaldson was placed on revocable waivers Wednesday but must prove he’s healthy in order to continue through the waiver process which is a precursor to any potential trade. The deadline to complete a trade is Friday at midnight ET.

“I can’t control that,” Donaldson told Longley in reference to the Blue Jays putting him on waivers. “I can’t control what the team wants to do with me.”

In 36 games with the Jays this season, the 2015 AL MVP has hit .234 with five home runs and 16 RBI.