Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson has cleared revocable waivers and is now is eligible to be traded to any of the 29 other teams, according to multiple reports.

Sources tell TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips that the Blue Jays are having discussions with the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals.

For his part, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak told Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com that he doesn't anticipate St. Louis making an acquisition before the end of Friday.

In order for Donaldson to be on a post-season roster, he would have to be dealt before midnight tonight.

Donaldson, who has had an injury-riddled 2018 campaign, was originally placed on waivers on Wednesday by the Blue Jays. The 32-year-old has batted just .234 with five home runs and 16 RBIs in 36 games this season.

The 2015 AL MVP is eligible to become a free agent this off-season, after signing a one-year $23 million deal with the Blue Jays ahead of the 2018 campaign.

Donaldson has spent the past four seasons with Toronto, after the team acquired him in a deal with the Oakland Athletics during the 2014 off-season. Apart from this season, Donaldson has had a stellar tenure with the Blue Jays, hitting at least 33 home runs in each of the past three seasons.

He has totaled 179 career home runs and 544 RBIs on a career average of .275 across his eight seasons in the majors.