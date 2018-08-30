Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson hit a home run in the first game of a double-header Thursday while on a rehab assignment with the high-A Dunedin Blue Jays.

Following a 1-for-2 showing Tuesday night in his first rehab game, Donaldson was expected to sit out the following day due to leg soreness but the game was rained out, with a double-header scheduled for the following day.

If Donaldson gets through Thursday's games without issue, it could go a long way toward facilitating a trade out of Toronto since the club must be able to certify that he is able to play at an accustomed level at the time of a deal.

Donaldson has not played since May 29 because of a left calf issue. He’s been limited to 36 games this season, hitting .234 with five home runs and 16 RBI. He is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.