Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson tweeted Thursday that the Blue Jays have yet to offer him a contract extension.

The tweet, which was directed at Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports in response to a report saying Donaldson is believed to be seeking a "monster payday," said "I would listen to an offer, but I haven't had one to listen to so it's been pretty easy. Thanks for your concern about my future and next time I hope you put a name by it, because you are using my name in a manner I don't appreciate."

"I respect what you do for a living, but you don’t know my friends. Nor do my friends know what I want, because there is still information to be gathered. I havn’t asked for anything. What I have said is I would like to stay," Donaldson also tweeted.

"Josh Donaldson is believed to be seeking a monster payday, according to friends, and while he may not hit his goal (some think he may be shooting too high), he benefits from Manny Machado’s move to shortstop since he’d become the top third base option if Machado stays at shortstop as a free agent," Heyman wrote.

Donaldson and the Blue Jays came to an agreement earlier this winter on a one-year, $23 million deal for the 2018 season. He will reach free agency next winter if no extension is reached before the end of the season.

Team president Mark Shapiro has previously said that he wants Donaldson to remain a Blue Jay going forward.

“It’s always an easy answer – yes, we want Josh Donaldson. Yes, we want him here for more years. The business component of it needs to be solved privately. We have a better chance of getting it done if we’re private about it and it’s never easy,” he said during an appearance on CP24 on Jan. 18.

“That involves looking at our current situation with the players we have and that involves looking at it again in July. But I think the fact that we haven’t made a move is the best statement you can possibly have about his chances to be here.”

Last season, Donaldson hit 33 home runs to go along with 78 RBI and an on-base percentage of .385. The Blue Jays finished at 76-86 to place fourth in the American League East.