Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said Tuesday third baseman Josh Donaldson feels good and is expected to start a rehab assignment soon.

Donaldson has been out since April 11 with right shoulder inflammation. The 32-year-old only played in the field six times in the 12 games he's played this season as he's dealt with "dead arm," a persistent feeling of fatigue.

So far this season, Donaldson is hititng .239 with three home runs and nine RBIs.