Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson is not starting Wednesday for the second straight day because of a left calf injury as the Jays wrap up their series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Here's our lineup for the finale in Boston. — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 30, 2018

Manager John Gibbons didn't rule out potentially using Donaldson as a pinch hitter and then pinch running for him, but that isn't likely according to MLB.com's Gregor Chisholm.

Donaldson left Monday's game against the Red Sox after reaching third base on a Justin Smoak double. Donaldson, who was on first base, appeared to run gingerly to third and was removed from the game after a visit from the training staff.

Donaldson previously spent time on the disabled list this season with a shoulder injury and has had a history of calf issues. The Jays are off Thursday and will hope to have Donaldson back on Friday as they visit Comerica Park to take on the Detroit Tigers.

"That's the way the game goes. You deal with it," Gibbons said Monday. "Whether you like it or not, you deal with it."

So far this season, Donaldson is hitting .234 with five home runs and 16 RBI.

The Jays have dropped the first two games of the series against the Red Sox and will look to avoid the sweep in the matinee as they send Sam Gaviglio to the mound against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez.

Toronto is currently fourth in the American League East at 25-30.