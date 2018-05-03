Injured Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson was activated from the disabled list on Thursday and says he's ready to play against the Cleveland Indians in the doubleheader.

The 32-year-old has been dealing with an injury to his throwing shoulder since spring training and was placed on the DL on April 13. He got two rehab starts with Single-A Dunedin.

Donaldson is in the lineup playing third and hitting second for the first game on Thursday against Cleveland.

Roster moves: 1B Justin Smoak placed on paternity list, IF Gift Ngoepe optioned to Buffalo, OF Dwight Smith Jr & LHP Tim Mayza recalled from Buffalo and 3B Josh Donaldson activated from disabled list. — Blue Jays PR (@BlueJaysPR) May 3, 2018

"I feel like finally I can perform to the capabilities that I’ve been able to in the past," Donaldson told Steve Buffery of the Toronto Sun.

"I could have stayed back (in Dunedin) and tried to play in one more rehab game and then play in Tampa. But you know this is an important series against a really good team over there so I felt like I wanted to be back for it."

With Donaldson back on the active roster, the Jays placed first baseman Justin Smoak on the paternity list and recalled pitcher Tim Mayza and outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. from the Buffalo Bisons. Infielder Gift Ngoepe was optioned to the minors in another move.

Joe Biagini will reportedly be in the lineup as the starting pitcher for the second game.

Donaldson is hitting .239 with three home runs and nine RBIs over 12 games this season, his fourth in a Blue Jay uniform.

The 2015 American League MVP will be a free agent at season's end.