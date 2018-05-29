How does Donaldson's latest injury affect his trade value?

Russell Martin is starting at third base for the Toronto Blue Jays with Josh Donaldson out of the lineup one day after leaving the team's game early with left calf tightness.

Martin will make his fourth start at third base for the Jays this season. The 35-year-old has also played short stop and left field along with catcher for the Jays this season.

Donaldson was not placed on the disabled list ahead of the game and is instead listed on the bench for the Jays.

According to TSN's Baseball Insider Steve Phillips reports that Donaldson is expected to miss tomorrow's game as well.

The Blue Jays are off on Thursday and hope to have the slugger back in the lineup on Friday in Detroit against the Tigers.