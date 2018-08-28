DUNEDIN, Fla. — Toronto third baseman Josh Donaldson began his rehab assignment on Tuesday with the Class A Dunedin Blue Jays — just days ahead of the Aug. 31 waiver trade deadline.

Donaldson batted second in the lineup and went 1 for 2 with a walk and RBI single in three plate appearances with Dunedin before being replaced at third base after five innings against the Palm Beach Cardinals.

The 2015 American League MVP, who has been sidelined with left calf tightness, walked in his first at-bat, followed with an RBI single in the third and flew out to centre in his final appearance.

Donaldson has been out since May 29 in an injury-plagued 2018 season, preventing the Blue Jays from trading him if they wanted to do so.

Toronto could still move the 32-year-old prior to the waiver trade deadline if the deal is right.

He's been limited to 36 games with Toronto, hitting .234 with five home runs and 16 RBIs.

The three-time all-star is in his fourth season with the Blue Jays and is set to become a free agent in the off-season.