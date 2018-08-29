It looks like Josh Donaldson’s recovery has hit a setback.

After playing five innings and going 1-for-2 in his first rehab game with high-A Dunedin Tuesday night, Donaldson was to sit out Wednesday’s game with leg soreness, TSN's Steve Phillips has confirmed. The game was later postponed due to inclement weather with a double-header scheduled for Thursday.

Confirming that @BringerOfRain20 will not be playing in Dunedin tonight due to leg soreness. @ShiDavidi first to report. The #BlueJays will likely have to pull him back off waivers because they can no longer certify he is healthy and able to play at accustomed level. — Steve Phillips (@StevePhillipsGM) August 29, 2018

Phillips reported Tuesday that if Donaldson didn’t hit any snags during his rehab assignment, he could be traded on Friday prior to the league’s postseason roster deadline.

Now, it's likely that they will have to pull him back off waivers because they can no longer certify he is healthy and able to play at accustomed level. Donaldson must be approved by both the Blue Jays and Major League Baseball's medical director before any deal can happen.

Donaldson has not played since May 29 because of a left calf issue. He’s been limited to 36 games this season, hitting .234 with five home runs and 16 RBI. He is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.