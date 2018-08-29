It looks like Josh Donaldson’s recovery has hit a setback.

After playing five innings and going 1-for-2 in his first rehab game with high-A Dunedin Tuesday night, Donaldson will sit out Wednesday’s game with leg soreness TSN's Steve Phillips has confirmed. The game was later postponed due to inclement weather with a double-header scheduled for Thursday.

Confirming that @BringerOfRain20 will not be playing in Dunedin tonight due to leg soreness. @ShiDavidi first to report. The #BlueJays will likely have to pull him back off waivers because they can no longer certify he is healthy and able to play at accustomed level. — Steve Phillips (@StevePhillipsGM) August 29, 2018

Phillips reported Tuesday that if Donaldson didn’t hit any snags during his rehab assignment, he could be traded on Friday prior to the league’s postseason roster deadline.

Now, it's likely that they will have to pull him back off waivers because they can no longer certify he is healthy and able to play at accustomed level.

Donaldson has not played since May 29 because of a left calf issue. He’s been limited to 36 games this season, hitting .234 with five home runs and 16 RBI. He is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

The Blue Jays will be back in action Wednesday night as they wrap up their series against the last-place Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. They will look to avoid the sweep as they send left-hander Ryan Borucki to the hill against righty Alex Cobb.