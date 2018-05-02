2h ago
Donaldson to rejoin Jays on Thursday
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Blue Jays announced that third baseman Josh Donaldson will join the team on Thursday for the double-header against the Cleveland Cavaliers and he's likely to be activated.
Donaldson has been out since April 11 with right shoulder inflammation. The 32-year-old only played in the field six times in the 12 games he's played this season as he's dealt with "dead arm," a persistent feeling of fatigue.
So far this season, Donaldson is hititng .239 with three home runs and nine RBIs.