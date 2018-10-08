SHENZHEN, China — Luka Doncic scored 15 points, JJ Barea added 14 and the Dallas Mavericks topped the Philadelphia 76ers 115-112 on Monday night to earn a split of the teams' NBA China Games series.

Jalen Brunson had 11 points for Dallas, plus got a steal in the final seconds to help preserve the win. Dennis Smith Jr. and Dwight Powell each scored 10 for the Mavericks.

Dallas' Ding Yanyuhang played the final 8:33 of the game, much to the delight of the fans in his native China. He missed the teams' matchup when the China Games began Friday because of knee soreness and finished with one point.

Joel Embiid led all scorers with 29 points for Philadelphia, going 11 for 16 from 2-point range — though he did miss all six of his 3-point tries. Robert Covington scored 18 points for the 76ers, who got 10 points apiece from JJ Redick and Ben Simmons.

Redick made his first shot Monday, meaning he started 11 for 11 on the China trip. He made all 10 of his shots in Philadelphia's win over Dallas on Friday and finished 4 for 9 on Monday.

There were six lead changes and two ties in the fourth quarter alone, and the game went down to the very last moment. Daryl Macon made one of two free throws with 13 seconds left to put Dallas up by two, and Brunson added a free throw following his steal to push the Mavericks' lead to three.

Demetrius Jackson missed a 3-pointer at the end that would have tied it for Philadelphia.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Dirk Nowitzki (ankle surgery rehab) remained sidelined, though he did address the crowd pregame in Shenzhen just as he did on Friday in Shanghai. ... Doncic got called for fouling Amir Johnson on a jump ball in the second quarter. Referee Tony Brothers said Doncic swiped Johnson across the arm as they leaped to control the tap. ... Dallas used 15 players, none of them taking more than nine shots.

76ers: Philadelphia committed 70 fouls in China, 35 in each game. ... Embiid had a beautiful reverse pivot to get loose for a dunk late in the first half. Problem was, he slammed the ball into the front of the rim. ... Simmons got a first-quarter technical for flexing after a dunk. ... Philadelphia started 0 for 9 from 3-point range, before Mike Muscala connected.

REDICK JEERED

The booing of Redick — "polite booing," he called it earlier in this trip to China — continued every time he touched the ball. Redick appeared to use a derogatory term for Chinese people several months ago while taping part of a video where NBA players were wishing fans Happy New Year. Redick apologized quickly after the video came out and said the usage of the slur was unintentional, insisting that he was tongue-tied.

HEADING HOME

Both teams were flying back to the U.S. after the game. Philadelphia was hoping for a slightly quicker trip than the one that brought it to China; the 76ers had a scheduled stop for refuelling in Calgary, Alberta, on the way over and wound up being on the ground for several hours because of a snowstorm. All told, it took Philadelphia nearly 22 hours to get to China.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Preseason finale at home Friday against Charlotte.

76ers: Preseason complete, season opener at Boston on Oct. 16.

___

