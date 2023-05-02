With the first overall pick of the 2023 Canadian Football League Draft, the Ottawa Redblacks selected Fresno State offensive lineman Dontae Bull.

Bull, a native of Victoria, B.C., played five seasons for the Fresno State Bulldogs. In Bull's redshirt-freshman season, he played in seven games earning Fall Academic All-Mountain West Team honours.

"It feels good, I'm really excited for the opportunity. And being a small-town kid out of Victoria (B.C.), I think it's a great opportunity to shine some light on the athleticism that comes out of Victoria," Bull told TSN's Claire Hanna after his name was called.

In his 2020 junior season, the 6-foot-7, 230-pound anchor made four starts at left tackle and helped the Bulldogs set a school record for the most rushing yards in a game with 243 against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Running Rebels.

Bull started seven games at right tackle for the Bulldogs in 2022, though he suffered a season-ending injury against the University of Southern California.

“When drafting a player first overall, we want to have the ability to have them at training camp, to get started,” said Redblacks general Shawn Burke in a statement. “Dontae understood that, and we're excited to have him under contract to be an Ottawa Redblack.”

The last time the Redblacks picked first overall was in 2015, when they selected Ottawa native Alex Mateas.