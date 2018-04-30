Dorion says Sens will 'most likely' keep pick; still undecided on Boucher

Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said Saturday he would "most likely" keep the fourth overall pick in this year's draft and surrender Ottawa's 2019 first-round pick to the Colorado Avalanche.

On Sunday, Dorion said he's looking forward to using both of his team's first-round picks in June's draft, which he called a "huge step" for the team.

The Senators agreed to send a first-round pick to the Avalanche as part of the trade to acquire Matt Duchene in November, but the pick was lottery protected. Dorion has until when the Senators are on the clock in June to make the decision on the pick. The team also owns the Pittsburgh Penguins' first-round pick after trading Derick Brassard ahead of the deadline in February.

Senators fans find themselves rooting against the Penguins, whose selection slot is still to be determined based on their playoff success.

“This is a monumental draft for us,” Dorion told the Ottawa Sun. “Having two first-rounders in this draft (is big) because even though we don’t know where Pittsburgh is going to finish, we’re probably going to get two guys in the top 25 off our list — even if Pittsburgh wins the Cup and it’s No. 31.

“To get two guys off the top 25 on our list, that’s great for this organization and it’s a huge step for us. That’s something we’re so excited about.”

Despite finishing 30th in the league this season, Dorion believes the Senators are primed to take a step forward next season with the aid of their current prospects and potentially their top draft pick.

“We know our cupboard is full, not just with a quantity of prospects, but quality prospects,” Dorion said. “We’re excited. These kids are going to come into our camp next year and challenge for spots.

“Just adding the No. 4 pick, and possibly a later first rounder, boosts our chances to be a much better hockey team next year.”

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button has the Senators selecting Boston University forward Brady Tkachuk with the fourth overall pick in his first mock draft.