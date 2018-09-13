On the same day that the Ottawa Senators traded captain Erik Karlsson to the San Jose Sharks, fans of the team may soon have to deal with a significant injury to one of their better forwards.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau appeared to suffer a right ankle injury during fitness training on Thursday and needed help to get out of the gym, according to Chris Stevenson of The Athletic. 

During a press conference following the Karlsson trade, general manager Pierre Dorion said they would give "a proper update" regarding Pageau's status on Thursday.

The 25-year-old centre scored 14 goals and 15 assists over 78 games with the Sens in 2017-18, his sixth year with the club.

The Senators selected the Ottawa native in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. 

Pageau is entering the second year of a three-year, $9.3 million contract.