BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund has lost at home to Cologne 2-1 and Bayern Munich has survived a scare at Stuttgart to open a two-point lead in the Bundesliga.

Robert Lewandowski scored again in Bayern’s 3-1 win. He took his tally to 12 goals in eight games and lifted the defending champions four points clear of Dortmund.

Bayern is two points ahead of Leipzig, which moved to second after beating Arminia Bielefeld 2-1. Cologne held on in Dortmund to end its 18-game run without a win in the league.

Erling Haaland and Mats Hummels missed late chances for Dortmund.

Max Kruse’s brilliant strike from distance rescued a 3-3 draw for Union Berlin against Eintracht Frankfurt. Augsburg drew with Freiburg 1-1.