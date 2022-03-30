LITCHFIELD PARK, Arizona—Even though Cooper Dossey said he was having trouble with his speed on longer putts during the second round of the PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament, it was hard to tell. Dossey fired a 6-under 66 to go with his opening 68, and the former Baylor Bear will take a one-shot lead into Thursday’s third round. Max Marsico, finishing late in the day, shot a best-of-the-tournament 64 to move into second place. David Snyder is alone in third, three behind.

The highlight of Dossey’s round came at the par-5 14th. He faced a 27-foot eagle putt after getting on the green in two, and he promptly rolled it in—with a catch. “That’s actually where my speed started to go. I probably would have had 10 feet coming back if the ball hadn’t hit the hole.”

But he didn’t, and that eagle, along with four birdies, including one at the last, put him in solid position with 36 holes to play.

“I’m pleased with how I’m playing,” he added.

That was something of an understatement, considering in heavy wind Tuesday, Dossey hit 15 greens. Under calmer conditions in the second round, he was on the green in regulation 17 times, and the one hole he wasn’t he was a foot onto the fringe. “I think I left some out there. It sounds crazy saying that, but I hit it really well today, and I’m excited where my game is,” the newlywed said. Dossey married his wife, Ashley, on February 12 after meeting at Baylor four years ago.

Marsico made six birdies and an eagle Wednesday, cleaning up a disappointing finish to his first round. Sitting at 3-under through 15 holes in his opening round, Marsico made two bogeys coming in. He had a clean scorecard in his second round as he improved 16 spots on the leaderboard, getting his day off to a rousing start with his eagle coming at No. 1. He hit his 6-iron approach to 25 feet and rolled in the putt. He promptly birdied his second hole and then made an up-and-down par on the third.

“Other than (No.) 3, there are four very solid birdie opportunities on the first five holes,” Marsico said.

Marsico is in the final group, with Dossey and Snyder. The threesome will tee off Thursday afternoon at 1:10 p.m., PDT.