The Los Angeles Kings have started the season 0-for-18 with the man advantage and defenceman Drew Doughty is putting the blame on himself for the team's struggles.

The Kings (2-2-1) went 0-for-5 on the power play in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators, though Doughty believes the group showed some improvement as the game went on.

“We’ve been changing things up a lot, and we’re trying to figure out the right fit and what works. I did think that we did some better things on the power play as it went later into [Saturday’s loss at Ottawa],” Doughty told LA Kings Insider Jon Rosen on Sunday. “The first couple power plays weren’t very good, and a lot of that’s on me. I’m a guy that gets put out there for a reason, and I need to make a difference when I’m out on the power play. It’s obviously a five-man unit, but I can help lead the way in that category.

"I’ve failed in that so far, and I’m looking forward to hopefully doing a better job of that next game.”

The power play could be a major factor on Monday night when the Kings take on the Toronto Maple Leafs, who rank second in the league this season with a 47 per cent success rate. The Kings finished with a 20.4 per cent success rate on the power play last season and Doughty said he's currently feeling the pressure to find success.

"I don’t want to say we’re ‘playing scared’ out there, because we’re not playing scared, but we’re overthinking it. Just keep things simple, get pucks to the net,” he said. “I’m even going out there – and I’ve never thought this way in my life – and I’m thinking, ‘If we don’t score here, we failed.’

"You’re only supposed to succeed on the power play 20, 25 per cent of the time. If you look at it that way, you don’t expect to score a goal every single time, but you expect to get momentum every single time.”

With their power play failing to create goals, the Kings are averaging 2.2 goals per game this season, a far cry from the Leafs' average of 4.83. Kings head coach Jon Stevens said the strategies of opponents should not heavily affect the Kings' play.

“I’ll be honest with you, our focus is on ourselves right now,” Stevens said. “You have to be aware of what the opponent’s trying to do in terms of forecheck, movement off faceoffs, how they’re trying to clear the puck. We look at all that. Some teams will pressure down hard on the half-wall, some teams will back off. You’re certainly aware of their tendencies, but in terms of generating an attack and getting some principles in place, it shouldn’t change.

"There might be different options available based on your opponent, but really, the focus on what you’re trying to get done shouldn’t change in terms of your opponent. You should just be aware of what they’re doing.”

The Maple Leafs have an 81.3 success rate on the penalty kill this season, while the Kings have allowed four goals while shorthanded 15 times this season (73.3 per cent).