Los Angeles Kings defencemen Drew Doughty and Dion Phaneuf both left Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres early and did not return.

Doughty suffered an upper-body injury, while Phaneuf's injury is unclear. The team did not say how either player suffered the injuries.

The Sabres went on to win thegame 4-3 in overtime.

Doughty logged 9:25 of ice time in the first period prior to his exit and was held pointless but did record two hits. Phaneuf was also pointless in 11:22 of ice time but recorded four shots on goal and one hit.

In 31 games so far this season, the 29-year-old Doughty has two goals and 15 assists. He had a career-high 60 points (10 G, 50 A) last season in 82 games. Phaneuf sits at one assist through 31 contests.

Following Tuesday's loss in Buffalo, the Kings will be back in action on Thursday against the Blue Jackets in Columbus.