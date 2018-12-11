Los Angeles Kings defencemen Drew Doughty and Dion Phaneuf have both left Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Per @LAKingsPR - Drew Doughty has an upper-body injury and is doubtful to return. — Zach Dooley (@ReignInsider) December 12, 2018

Dion Phaneuf now down the Kings tunnel......that leaves four defensemen for the Kings. — Zach Dooley (@ReignInsider) December 12, 2018

Doughty is doubtful to return with an upper-body injury, while Phaneuf's status is unclear. The team did not say how either player suffered the injuries.

Doughty logged 9:25 of ice time in the first period prior to his exit and was held pointless but did record two hits. Phaneuf was also pointless in 11:22 of ice time but recorded four shots on goal and one hit.

In 31 games so far this season, the 29-year-old Doughty has two goals and 15 assists. He had a career-high 60 points (10 G, 50 A) last season in 82 games. Phaneuf sits at one assist through 31 contests.

Following Tuesday's matchup in Buffalo, the Kings will be back in action on Thursday against the Blue Jackets in Columbus.