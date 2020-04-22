Kevin Costner is no stranger to sports movies.

He played a minor-league veteran catcher in Bull Durham. Costner was a farmer who learns to believe in Field of Dreams. He starred as a Detroit Tigers pitcher on the verge of a perfection in For Love of The Game. In Tin Cup, Costner was a golf prodigy trying to prove his worth.

In 2014’s Draft Day, Costner returns to the sports film genre as he steps into a fictionalized role of Sonny Weaver Jr., the general manager of the Cleveland Browns, who holds the seventh pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. He has his sights set on a linebacker from Ohio State, but when the Seattle Seahawks make the first overall pick in the draft available, Browns owner Anthony Molina (Frank Langella) forces his GM to make the trade and take a run at top prospect quarterback Bo Callahan. Weaver Jr. is forced to wheel and deal his way through the draft, while also dealing with personal problems involving his girlfriend that also happens to be Browns finance manager Ali Parker (Jennifer Garner).

There are many familiar faces that populate the cast of Draft Day with veteran actors Denis Leary, Chadwick Boseman and Terry Crews all part of the fictional football world. But it's the real-world football cameos in the movie that adds to the realism of the draft experience. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces the picks and Jim Brown, Bernie Kosar, Jon Gruden, Ray Lewis, Rich Eisen and Chris Berman also appear as themselves respectively within the world of the film.

Film critic Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times called Draft Day, “A human drama sprinkled with a number of laughs.” While also adding that the move was, "a sentimental, predictable, sometimes implausible but thoroughly entertaining, old-fashioned piece."

