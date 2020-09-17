1h ago
DraftCentre: Who should the Flames select with the No. 19 pick?
With the 2020 NHL Draft looming Oct. 6, TSN Hockey is providing daily draft primers on each of the seven Canadian clubs. We continue with the Calgary Flames. As part of our coverage, polls focusing on each team’s first round picks will be posted in advance of team primers. Today’s question is on which defenceman should Calgary choose with its No. 19 overall pick.
TSN.ca Staff
Dreger: Treliving, Flames see all the attributes of a good coach in Ward
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button identifies the Calgary Flames’ biggest needs as goaltending and defencemen.
We ask: Which defenceman from this group of four players projected to be available would you select for Calgary at No. 19?
TSN Hockey Poll
Who should the Flames select with the No. 19 pick in the 2020 Draft?