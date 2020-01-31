EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl scored a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers fought through for a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday.

Caleb Jones and Josh Archibald also scored for the Oilers (27-18-6), who have gone 7-1-2 in their last 10 games.

David Perron and Robert Thomas replied for the Blues (31-13-8), who have lost four of their last five.

Edmonton grabbed the early lead five-and-a-half minutes into the first period as Draisaitl blew a slapshot past Blues goalie Jake Allen for his 28th goal of the season, extending his points streak to 10 games.

Jones's long shot trickled through Allen just 17 seconds later, giving the young defenceman his second career NHL goal.

St. Louis only had three shots on Oilers starter Mikko Koskinen in a first period that also saw Edmonton hit two posts.

Perron scored from his knees on a backhand rebound 11 minutes into the second period for his 23rd goal of the season.

St. Louis tied the game 2-2 two minutes into the third as Tyler Bozak pounced on a bouncing puck during a scramble in front of the Edmonton net and fed it across to Thomas for the goal.

Draisaitl regained the lead for the Oilers two minutes later as Kailer Yamamoto feathered a pass through to him. Draisaitl beat Allen glove side for his second of the game

St. Louis had a great opportunity with a late third period power play and pulled Allen for the extra attacker, but Archibald picked off the puck and danced his way to open ice to score a short-handed empty-netter to seal the win.

Both teams are right back at it on Saturday night, with the Oilers heading to Calgary to face the Flames, and the Blues travelling to Winnipeg to play the Jets.

Notes: It was the third and final meeting between the two teams this season, with the Blues winning both previous encounters by 5-2 and 2-1 scores… Blues forward Alexander Steen played in his 999th NHL game… Edmonton forward James Neal was a late scratch with a foot injury, with Archibald taking his place on McDavid's line.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2020.