Drake a longshot to release music on day of Kendrick’s Super Bowl show

The Super Bowl takes place Sunday, and I can’t wait for Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show.

Last spring, Kendrick and Drake engaged in the biggest rap battle I have seen in my 27 years of being on this floating rock.

Unfortunately for Drake and his supporters, Kendrick won the battle in the court of public opinion and at the award shows when Not Like Us – Lamar’s vicious attack on his Toronto counterpart – won five Grammys.

At the height of Kendrick’s dominance last year, he was named the headliner for this year’s Super Bowl halftime show. Indications are that fellow Grammy award-winning artist SZA will join Lamar for the performance prior to a joint tour between the two artists throughout 2025.

Someone likely not joining Lamar on Sunday is Drake.

Drake put out some good music during the exchange last spring, and some people are saying Family Matters was among his best work. And if Meet the Grahams didn’t step on it, it might’ve been Family Matters winning all the awards, and things would seem a lot different, but I digress.

Now, back to the music.

Will Drake release a song on Super Bowl Sunday? (Feb 9, 2025) Prop Odds Yes +340 No -550

Drake is a +340 longshot to release a song on Super Bowl Sunday.

Recently, he teased a new song in a 1:10 minute video announcing a project with fellow Toronto native PartyNextDoor that is expected to drop on Feb. 14.

During Drake’s Anita Max Win Tour in Australia earlier this week, he also announced that a solo project was coming.

Speaking to the crowd, he confirmed the project with PND and its expected release date. But he also said, “And you know, eventually, when the time is right, Drizzy Drake alone by himself is gonna have to have a one-on-one talk to y’all.”

When the time is right… could that be this upcoming Sunday in an attempt to step on Kendrick’s big moment the same way Dot stepped on Drake’s Family Matters? Some are wondering.

While 2024 was a busy year for Drake, he hasn’t released a full studio album since For All the Dogs in 2023.

That year, Drake released his project on Oct. 6, 2023, with the lead single Slime You Out coming out three weeks before the album was released. The second single on the album 8AM in Charlotte dropped one day before the album came out. Drake returned with six more tracks on Nov. 17, tacked onto For All the Dogs as the third installation in his Scary Hours series.

Given the timing of his project with PND, a Sunday release for a single on that project would seem out of left field, and frankly, so would any new music from Drake on Sunday.

But that explains the long price at +340.

Coming in at an even longer number, Drake is +3500 to appear on stage Sunday night during Lamar’s halftime show.

Considering the beef from last spring and the fact that Drake is currently on tour in Australia, this would be one of the more shocking guest appearances in Super Bowl halftime history.

Here is a look at some other names in the market to join Lamar on stage Sunday evening.

Celebrity Guest to Appear on Stage Celebrity Odds Baby Keem -142 Future +184 Metro Boomin +184 Jay Rock +205 Doechii +210 Travis Scott +250 The Weeknd +310 Taylor Swift +440 Lefty gunplay +440 Janet Jackson +490



While it remains to be seen if Drake will drop any new music on Sunday, we do know one thing for sure. Kendrick Lamar is going to put on a good show.

Earlier this week, Lamar said viewers can expect “storytelling” from the show, something he has always loved doing.

While the market for the first song has been pulled down from FanDuel, I will leave you with one final prediction for Sunday’s show.

Last year, when Kendrick released his latest album, GNX, his first project after the historic rap beef, he used a teaser video featuring a song that wasn’t on the album and has yet to be released.