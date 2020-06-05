The Drew Brees story hasn't gone away just yet.

After apologizing for comments he made earlier this week, the embattled quarterback took to Instagram to write a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump tweeted Friday afternoon that Brees should not have apologized and reiterated he believes all American should be standing for the anthem.

...We should be standing up straight and tall, ideally with a salute, or a hand on heart. There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag - NO KNEELING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

Here is Brees' letter:

To @realdonaldtrump

Through my ongoing conversations with friends, teammates, and leaders in the black community, I realize this is not an issue about the American flag. It has never been. We can no longer use the flag to turn people away or distract them from the real issues that face our black communities.

We did this back in 2017, and regretfully I brought it back with my comments this week. We must stop talking about the flag and shift our attention to the real issues of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial & prison reform.

We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s history! If not now, then when?

We as a white community need to listen and learn from the pain and suffering of our black communities. We must acknowledge the problems, identify the solutions, and then put this into action. The black community cannot do it alone. This will require all of us.